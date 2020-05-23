Kim Kardashian was wearing a bikini and Yeezys while doing a quarantine workout

Kim's Home Workouts,gt; Our Home Workouts
Okay, I think we can all agree that an important adjustment in our lives during this quarantine has been having to go from going to the gym to exercising at home.
And if you're like me, this has not only made you have to be resourceful, it has also made you not care about two things as you look while exercising.
Well yesterday, Grand Duchess of Calabasas herself, Kim Kardashian, posted some photos of her doing a "Quarantine Workout,quot; while wearing a bikini and looking beautiful.
And speaking of the bikini, Kim also gave us a close-up photo:
This whole photo shoot is giving me some glamorous workout vibes from Mariah Carey.
However, NGL, not only did this glamorous home quarantine training photoshoot make me feel like I really need to step up my workout outfit, but it also made me feel poor AF. I am working on an old yoga mat in my living room with some resistance bands that I hooked on Amazon, while Kim has a full Equinox in her house!
All I have to say is that this is really giving me some motivation to train, and Kim:
