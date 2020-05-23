Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian looks completely different: fans think & # 39; face transplant...

Khloe Kardashian looks completely different: fans think & # 39; face transplant & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
96
Logo

Yesterday, Khloe Kardashian, 35, debuted her new face, and MTO News learned that she looks dramatically different than before. .

"Location: under the skiiiinnnnn bitches 💋," Kardashian wrote alongside the series of photos.

In take one, Khloe is seen grinning from ear to ear as her freshly colored blonde and brunette braids, which are loose wave style, rest on her shoulders.

Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©