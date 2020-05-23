Khloe Kardashian looks completely different: fans think & # 39; face transplant & # 39;!

Yesterday, Khloe Kardashian, 35, debuted her new face, and MTO News learned that she looks dramatically different than before. .

"Location: under the skiiiinnnnn bitches 💋," Kardashian wrote alongside the series of photos.

In take one, Khloe is seen grinning from ear to ear as her freshly colored blonde and brunette braids, which are loose wave style, rest on her shoulders.

But her face looks different. So different, in fact, that many of his fans wondered aloud in the comments: whether Khloé had a face transplant during quarantine.

Plastic surgery in quarantine is a pretty well-kept secret in Hollywood. While most ordinary people use quarantine to stay home with their family, many of the celebrities and Erich are using their free time to undergo aggressive plastic surgeries.

A commenter in Khloe's comments pointed to this fact, saying, "In Hollywood, celebrities are undergoing plastic surgery now, so they can recover without having to take time off from work."

And think about it: Khloe has been noticeably absent from social media lately.

This is how it looks now: