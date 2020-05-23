Khloe Kardashian is unrecognizable in new photos: KUWK star has a tan tan and is slimmer than ever

Khloe Kardashian surprised her fans this weekend when she debuted with a new look that left her almost unrecognizable. The 35-year-old woman shared photos of her new hair color and tan tan, and she also looks slimmer than ever.

the keeping up with the Kardashians star smiled big for the camera as she showed off her new brownish blonde hair color and golden skin. In the caption, Kardashian wrote: "Location: under the skiiiinnnnn bitches 💋".

Fans couldn't believe he was the reality star, as one wrote, "Well, who is this? Will the real @khloekardashian rise up, please? Another commented that the founder of Good American was,quot; getting out of jail to a completely different person. "Wow!"

“I just saw a photo of Khloe Kardashian and I hardly recognized her. Her hair was tousled though, ”wrote a third fan.

One of the Kardashian fans went a little further and posted a series of photos of Kardashian over the years, noting that she "looks like a different person every year."

Kardashian also weighed in on the comment section and said Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Morgan Stewert says "a little change is needed,quot; after isolating herself with her two-year-old daughter True for the past two months.

For the new photos, Kardashian tagged celebrity stylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham, as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm. Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, couldn't help but praise her daughter's photos and wrote: "MY BEAUTIFUL !!!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!"

Khloe Kardashian will look like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk – Superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

Kardashian's new hair color is what she refers to as "bronde,quot;, and she has had the color before. In February Kardashian posted a baby shower photo of her best friend Malika Haqq and wrote in the caption that she loved "this Bronde pony,quot;. Then, he asked his fans if he should go back to color.

Earlier this week, Kardashian showed off his rock-hard abs when he posted a photo that was taken before COVID-19's blockades, a look he called his "pre-quarantine abs." When stylist Dani Michelle complimented Kardashian's body, the reality star replied that the photo was taken before "eating everything in sight."

Ad

Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, also commented on her latest post. He simply wrote, "Baddie❤️ P.S I'm totally for the legend 💥 🔥💪🏾😤".



Post views:

0 0