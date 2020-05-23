Kevin Hart shares the project Lessons of his life in Passion & # 39; Overcoming Today & # 39; s BS & # 39;

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; Becomes a life coach and shares wisdom and life experiences in & # 39; The decision: Overcome today's BS for tomorrow's success & # 39;

Up News Info –

Funny Kevin Hart He has taken on the role of life coach for his new audiobook.

%MINIFYHTML632c1b95c3d7005d7b4a5e155a94ca4313% %MINIFYHTML632c1b95c3d7005d7b4a5e155a94ca4313%

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"Star is sharing tips and advice on"The decision: overcome today's BS for tomorrow's success", hoping to provide listeners with a little" motivation and inspiration "to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Hart admits that he never expected to become a self-help guru, but he felt compelled to pass on the lessons he learned over the years to help others who need a little guidance.

"I think that's the beauty of life, you have no idea where you can end or the paths you can take until they are discovered," he told the United States breakfast program.Today"

"So this space of motivation and inspiration has been a discovery, but it is something that I have fallen in love with and this is a project of passion. This is something I wanted to do."

"I wanted to inspire, motivate and inform. I feel that it is something that is missing a lot, that it is information. So I said: 'If I have information, why not share it, give it, give people the option to look at things? through a different lens? "

In the audiobook, Hart uses his journey to portray comedies as a goal he set out to achieve, forcing him to "work really hard at something."

"When I made that decision, I started to see the rewards," he said. "I saw the rewards of my hard work, my efforts, my determination to continue on that bumpy road and not give up."

And Hart is confident that sharing his path to success will allow others to realize their own dreams.

"This story I have … is personal, it's fun and yet it's real, and I think today, if more people shared their journey, their story of how, you're going to answer so many questions that people have, "he explained.

"This is not an audiobook to tell people to live like me or do what I do, it's just to give them the information on how it was obtained, that's all."

%MINIFYHTML632c1b95c3d7005d7b4a5e155a94ca4314% %MINIFYHTML632c1b95c3d7005d7b4a5e155a94ca4314%

"The Decision: Overcoming Today & # 39; s BS for Tomorrow & # 39; s Success" is available through Audible.