Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn Daly is getting tall, like her mother: see photo

Kenya Moore shared a photo with her baby Brooklyn Daly, and fans are amazed at how fast Blaze is growing. Look at the photo Kenya shared on baby Brookie's IG account.

‘Now where did I leave it … Kenya # miraclebaby’ Kenya captioned her post.

A follower spoke about Brookie and said, ‘She is so adorable and so cute. That's right, Brookie has a keen interest in reading to gain insight because she is Powerful, "and another commenter posted this message:" She looks very serious. It is as if she understands what she is reading. "

Another follower posted, "I'm so happy that Kenya is a mother and has a beautiful baby!", And someone else said, "hello, beautiful Brookie, that's a great book to read, how clever, you will definitely be something great to can see.

A fan wrote: ‘Omg! Lovely! The rest of the babies on the show are clapping! "And someone else said, 'I love you Brooklyn, she's super smart already, good job Kenya, yeah, start early.'

An Instagram installer also had some sweet words to say about Brookie and wrote, "She's thriving, enjoying her mother (protected by email)," while another follower posted this message: "Pretty and smart, incredibly proud of you." , Kenya keeps doing what you're doing. & # 39;

Someone else said: & # 39; Look how serious and absorbed in that book … just look at my niece reading that page … omg DND (do not disturb) is busy … my niece is going to change the world 🌎. . @thebrooklyndaly @thekenyamoore .. .. I am in love Brook with Brookie & # 39 ;.

Not long ago, Kenya shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn, on her own IG account that her mother created in 2019 to keep fans updated.

Ad

People really can't get enough of this miracle baby and every time they see her, they make sure to send her love.



Post views:

4 4