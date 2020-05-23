Kenya Moore shares a flashback of her modeling days – See it here.

Kenya Moore shared an old photo dating back to her modeling days and her fans are definitely here for it. Check out the photo Kenya posted to her IG account below.

‘#FBF the calendar @ cynthiabailey10 art direction and @mrdblanks behind the lens BAY BAY … we set fire together 🔥🔥🔥🔥 * photo originally posted on @thequeenkenyamoore fan page,quot; Kenya captioned her juicy photo.

A follower exclaimed, "Wow, you look so beautiful you can't do anything wrong, you always look beautiful," and someone else said, "Yesssss Queen! YOU SECURE this calendar! 10 across the board."

Someone else posted this: ‘It looks like you have a Leno in it lol. However, it is a "photo and I know you are all a woman, it's just the angle," and one commenter said, "Yasssss @thekenyamoore ate this photo shoot!" Very elegant but intriguing. "

A commenter posted: ‘Gurhlllll you are going to have a lot of people in their feelings! ❤ ’and someone else said:‘ The lower half of her body looks funny @thekenyamoore but the upper half of the image is super cute. "

One follower wrote, "Show them how it's done,quot; because they always fall apart! "And another commenter posted this:" @thekenyamoore I forgot you smoke cigarettes … I love you more now hahaha. "

An Instagram installer also spoke about Kenya's outfit and said, ‘I love the outfit! Suspenders and everything … #GrownSexy ".

Kenya also announced to its fans that Kandi Burruss became an inspiration to her miracle baby. Kenya shared a video on her social media account with sweet Brookie that definitely left fans in awe.

She is singing with a microphone in her hand and it couldn't be sweeter.

Apart from this, Kenya shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn, on her own IG account that her mother created in 2019 to keep fans updated. People really can't get enough of this miracle baby.



