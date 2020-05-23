Kenya Barris seeks to dismiss divorce from wife Rania

Instagram

The creator of & # 39; Black-ish & # 39; He is apparently giving his marriage to his wife Rania another chance as he seeks to suspend their divorce less than a year after the filing.

Up News Info –

"Blackish"creator Kenya Barris You have canceled your divorce.

%MINIFYHTML9ff76f90ee5cc08fe90800f5331fc75613% %MINIFYHTML9ff76f90ee5cc08fe90800f5331fc75613%

The famous writer / producer filed documents to end his 20-year marriage to his wife Rania in Los Angeles in August 2019, but now it seems like he's having second thoughts.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kenya filed for removal of her divorce on May 15, suggesting that she is giving the anesthesiologist affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles another chance.

He and Raina were married in 1999 and share four younger children, ages 3 to 13, and two older than 18 years.

%MINIFYHTML9ff76f90ee5cc08fe90800f5331fc75614% %MINIFYHTML9ff76f90ee5cc08fe90800f5331fc75614%

Kenya offered "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce petition last year, and requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children.