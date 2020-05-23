Kendall Jenner agrees to pay $ 90,000 as settlement for Fyre Festival lawsuit

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; he follows in the footsteps of Migos, as well as the stars of Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who have also decided to end the litigation by paying.

Kendall Jenner He has reportedly settled a lawsuit with Fyre Festival managers over allegations that he misled his Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event.

According to Forbes, the model agreed to pay $ 90,000 (£ 73,500) to end the litigation.

Investors at Fyre Festival lost more than $ 26 million (£ 21 million) when the event in the Bahamas fell apart.

Billy McFarland, the festival's founder, is currently serving a prison sentence for multiple fraud counts, and festival organizers face multiple lawsuits, while attorneys representing investors claim Jenner "intentionally took certain members of the public and buyers of tickets to believe "that his brother-in-law Kanye West would be performing.

In court documents, the lawyers also claim that Jenner was paid $ 250,000 (£ 200,000) for a single publication about the festival, plus an additional $ 25,000 (£ 20,400) after her publication was published.

"I was excited to announce my G.O.O.D music family as the first major artists of @fyrefestival," read their now-deleted post. "Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to be on the artists and talents list after the party at Fyre Cay."

Jenner becomes the last celebrity linked to the failed festival to pay: Rae Sremmurd stars Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi agreed to deliver $ 18,000 (£ 14,600) to settle a lawsuit for cash that was paid to them at the event last week, and Migos settled a separate claim and agreed to return $ 30,000 (£ 24,300) of the $ 100,000 they were paid to make.