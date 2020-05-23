Kate Walsh of Grey & # 39; s Anatomy pays tribute to iconic MerDer scene

Kate Walsh and Ellen Pompeo they are making us relive one of the most iconic Grey's Anatomy scenes

It's been 15 years since Grey's Anatomy brain Shonda Rhimes introduced Addison Montgomery, played by Walsh, in our lives to interrupt the new romance that is formed between Meredith Gray, played by Pompeo, and Derek Sheperd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

On Friday, the two actresses turned to social media to pay tribute to the season of the final season that catapulted the iconic rivalry between Addison and Meredith on the show.

"It is unreal that today is 15 years ago since this little lady entered your screen and reviewed you for fucking your husband." Walsh shared on Twitter, along with a video of the 1-minute clip, labeled Pompeo and Dempsey.

As fans will remember, this was the time when McDreamy's two love interests first met.

"Hi, I'm Addison Sheperd," says the Walsh character when he meets Meredith. "And you must be the woman who's been fucking my husband."