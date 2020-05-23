Kate Walsh of Grey & # 39; s Anatomy pays tribute to iconic MerDer scene

Craig Sjodin / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Kate Walsh and Ellen Pompeo they are making us relive one of the most iconic Grey's Anatomy scenes
It's been 15 years since Grey's Anatomy brain Shonda Rhimes introduced Addison Montgomery, played by Walsh, in our lives to interrupt the new romance that is formed between Meredith Gray, played by Pompeo, and Derek Sheperd, played by Patrick Dempsey.
On Friday, the two actresses turned to social media to pay tribute to the season of the final season that catapulted the iconic rivalry between Addison and Meredith on the show.
"It is unreal that today is 15 years ago since this little lady entered your screen and reviewed you for fucking your husband." Walsh shared on Twitter, along with a video of the 1-minute clip, labeled Pompeo and Dempsey.
As fans will remember, this was the time when McDreamy's two love interests first met.
"Hi, I'm Addison Sheperd," says the Walsh character when he meets Meredith. "And you must be the woman who's been fucking my husband."
Pompeo replied to Walsh on Twitter, writing, "@katewalsh thank God I messed with your husband !! Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy worked well for both of us !!! I love you very much and THAT scene … when his character appeared … it was such a decisive moment for this show. From that moment we hooked them !!! "
The only McDreamy also took to Instagram to acknowledge one of the show's most iconic scenes by commenting on clapping emojis.
Fans on Twitter also quickly joined in on the fun. and take a trip down memory lane.
"Let's be honest, the three of you together were the most iconic trio,quot; a fan on Twitter wrote.
"I think you guys broke Twitter perhaos,quot; wrote another fan.
"I miss all three together,quot; another fan stepped in.
"WE DO NOT WAIT FOR AN OMG RESPONSE,quot; expressed a fan after seeing Pompeo's sincere response.
Walsh starred in the hit medical drama from 2005 to 2007 before leaving the show in the third season to star. Private practice, a spin-off of Grey's Anatomy focused on her character Addison Montgomery.
Dempsey retired from the show in 2015 after a decade-long career.
On the other hand, Pompeo continues to be one of the last remaining actors from the show's early seasons (as fans will recall, Justin Chambers, who played Alex Karev on the show, recently announced his departure.)
Grey's Anatomy It was recently renovated for seasons 16 and 17.
