Kandi Burruss's daughter, Blaze Tucker's 6-month anniversary video will brighten your day!

Kandi Burruss is celebrating her and Todd Tucker's anniversary! Blaze Tucker is six months old, and the video the RHOA star shared on his social media account has amazed fans. Check it out below.

‘My baby @blazetucker is six months old today! We have a lot to celebrate! @blazetucker is 6 months old, @acetucker won the science fair, I won @maskedsingerfox, and released my single #UsedToLoveMe! 🙌🏾💃🏽🍾🎉🎊 Life is good! Stream #UsedToLoveMe now and add it to your playlist! "Kandi captioned the video.

Someone said: 'I didn't realize that our babies are so close in age that she's so beautiful', and another follower posted this message: 'Ahhhh, I'm so glad you're taking advantage of the success of the masked singer with some new songs. !!!!!

One commenter wrote, "I can't believe I realized you sang the song, don't think you didn't!" I loved that song growing up, "and another follower said," These babies are so beautiful. They look like angels. Happy six month baby birthday. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘Happy 6 months beautiful. I thought of her yesterday. This blockage got in the way of my half birthday celebration plan. "

One commenter wrote: ‘The cutest family ever. Congratulations Blaze, Ace and Kandi. "

Another fan said to Kandi: ‘Congratulations Kandi !!! You are wonderful!!! Blaze will have many things to admire when he grows up. Her mom does everything she can think of, failure is not an option. "

Previously, Kandi also wanted to share her journey to the Golden Mask.

You probably already know that Kandi is the big winner of The Masked Singer. He shared all kinds of videos in which he addresses the subject, and also made sure to praise his costume.

Now, he's showing fans more about this incredible journey in the video he shared with his followers on his IG account.



