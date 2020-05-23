Kandi Burruss shares her journey to the golden mask

As you probably already know, Kandi Burruss is the big winner of The Masked Singer. He shared all kinds of videos in which he addresses the subject, and also made sure to praise his costume.

Now, she is showing fans more about this amazing journey in the video below.

‘My trip to the Golden Mask! Go to my YouTube channel: Kandionline to subscribe and watch, and as you do, get my new single "Used to Love Me,quot; on all #usedtoloveme digital platforms, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: íamos We knew it was you all along. Your voice says it all. And her hand gestures, "and another follower posted this message:" Congratulations "on winning. Anything is possible for whoever dares. And you did perfectly queen!"

One commenter said, "That's what Kandi is up to, you made it so proud and I don't even know you're still a blessed girl."

Another happy fan said to Kandi: ‘Congratulations! I knew it was you. I've been saying that in all your YouTube videos since day 1! Your voice is incredible and unique. Go Kandi! "

Someone else wrote: 'I just saw your inspiring interview! Congratulations Kandi, you deserved it,

A follower posted this message to Kandi: Gua Wow! My face hurts from smiling so much! You have always been so inspiring to me. His work ethic, his grace, his passion DO NOT go unnoticed. I am very grateful to say that I am on the winning team. You let me know that it's okay to have that nerve ball; it just means my heart is on it. Congratulations again @kandi! "

Kandi made headlines not long ago when she revealed the reason why Nene Leakes left the RHOA meeting.



