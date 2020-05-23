Kandi Burruss rejects criticism for breaking social distance rules for her birthday: "It was really fun,quot;

Kandi Burruss recently celebrated her birthday. While the city of Atlanta recently lifted its stay-at-home order, fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star were still upset by the celebration she had reckoned with under CDC guidelines that people should still practice social distancing.

On Kandi's birthday, she was able to celebrate with friends and family. However, while watching the video of the meeting, viewers noted that many people either did not wear a mask or wore it incorrectly.

Others also questioned why he had let so many friends be around knowing he had a baby less than a year old.

One commenter wrote: "Stop spreading the smh virus,quot;

Another added: "I don't understand how they won't sit for a birthday for safety."

"Lol, just take off your mask if you're not going to put it on," wrote another social media user.

A fan commenting on a RHOA fan page post said: ‘This is why black people are receiving this at an alarming rate. You are rich. You could have easily stayed in your million dollar mansion and celebrated another time. Celebrities are so selfish. "

While talking to Loni Love on Instagram Live, Kandi addressed the reaction and is ignoring it.

‘My husband Todd and Don Juan organized this surprise birthday party for me and it was called the,quot; Mask "party. I was like Oh, just trying to give it away, I see! But yeah, it was a lot of fun. I hadn't seen my family and friends in a long time, I had gotten too excited and was hugging everyone. And I know everyone was pissed off like "you're not socially estranged." And it was like I hadn't seen them forever, okay? And many of my friends had been in quarantine for months, so we were really happy to be away from home for real. "

Hopefully Kandi is a little more careful about having or going to meetings during this terrifying time.



