Kandi Burruss and her friends – Tiny Harris and Rasheeda Frost – Earth in trouble after Toya Johnson posted these photos

Kandi Burruss recently celebrated her birthday, and many of her closest friends showed up to help her in her quarantine, but not all rules were followed.

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star had an outdoor party with her close friends like Toya Johnson, Tiny Harris and Rasheeda Frost, who came out to be with her.

Many fans quickly realized that friends were very close to each other and therefore did not respect established social distancing rules due to the coronavirus.

One person said this: "The funny thing is that everyone knows they are wrong because all the subtitles are like," I was very fast "…".

Another commenter shared, “I thought the same thing when I saw all those people, but what can you do? People refuse to take things seriously.

This follower stated: “In Georgia, you are still required to get away socially. Some places open, not all. You still have to stay 6 feet away from each other, and companies have a restriction on how many people can be in a store or business at the same time. Some places require you to wear a mask, others prefer / encourage it. Just because the restrictions were lifted doesn't mean it's not real. Use your head, famous people or not.

This sponsor wrote: "People aren't supposed to go to people's houses yet. Ridiculous. She's not the only one in the world to have something to celebrate. I mean, when the theme of your party is,quot; Mask Activated " , people will notice that there are no masks. No gloves! Not six feet away! Where is the social estrangement? Georgia now has 563 new cases! 🤦🏽‍♀️😱😢 "

A reviewer shared: “Well, they are in Georgia! Social distancing should be B at stake, but hey, it's his life. It's @kandi's birthday. Let me live. People were always oozing something to say, but if they get sick, it's up to them. ”

This person explained: “I think if you can go to the beach, you can go to the houses of other people you know about taking precautions. Haters !!!! It was a surprise party! Her husband walked through him outside, not at home. They removed the mask for the photo. There are other photos with people with their masks on. And she is in Georgia, where they have removed many of the restrictions. But most of you just want to hate … Happy birthday @kandi. "

Kandi is living the dream despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



