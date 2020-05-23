Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: That's why they returned to Los Angeles after being quarantined for 2 months in Canada!

The married couple spent most of their quarantine in their native Canada. However, they have decided to return to their Beverly Hills home and an internal report claims they know why.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had plenty of nature to explore, but also plenty of privacy from the paparazzi where they stayed in Ontario, Canada, and were able to get out a lot without fear of the virus!

However, when the blockade started in March, they had no idea that it would last more than two months!

On May 20, they finally flew back to Beverly Hills and the next day, Justin was caught on camera riding his bike, confirming that the couple was back home.

A source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Justin and Hailey were going a little crazy in Canada and that they needed a change of scenery. Justin enjoyed being out of the limelight as it was the first time he had been away from the cameras since he was 15 years old. But Hailey wanted to get to the Los Angeles sun. She made the final decision and then Justin did the same to go back. "

‘Also, it gives Justin a chance to take some meetings and also record while in Los Angeles. They are happy to return. Hailey hoped it would have been sooner, but it will take what she can get. They appreciated their time in Canada. They felt it was safe enough to return to Los Angeles, as things are slowly rising. They are taking this seriously and plan to be careful. They will absolutely go back to Canada if things get out of hand again. "

The informants insisted that while they felt safer at that mansion in Canada, Hailey and Justin really missed their Los Angeles home.

They also missed the sun as the cold weather in Canada came as a shock to them, another source mentioned.



