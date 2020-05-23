Justice Department Warns City and County Against Continuing Orders to Stay Home

%MINIFYHTML3355fafc503be8dd72a6523810dca51e13% %MINIFYHTML3355fafc503be8dd72a6523810dca51e13%

– The Trump Administration on Friday sent a warning letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and to the county's director of public health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, saying the Justice Department was concerned that they may follow a "focus arbitrary and hard "to continue at home orders.

Eric S. Dreiband, deputy attorney general for the department's Civil Rights Division, cited what he said were public comments by Garcetti and Ferrer.

"Reports of your recent public statements indicate that you suggested the possibility of a long-term blockade of residents of the city and county of Los Angeles, regardless of the legal justification for such restrictions," the letter says. "Any such approach can be both arbitrary and illegal."

A source within the Justice Department told CBS2 that there was concern that Attorney General Bill Barr was behind the threat, part of a plan to pressure Democratic states to quickly open up in an effort to help the reelection campaign of the president.

But when asked about the letter at a Friday briefing, Garcetti said he was not guided by policy when it comes to the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are guided by science, we are guided by collaboration," he said. "There is nothing else. There are no games, there is nothing else and that is the way we will continue to open safely."

In a public meeting earlier this month, Ferrer said orders to stay home "in all certainty,quot; will be extended for the next few months, drawing widespread attention and concern that the status quo will continue throughout the summer.

The city and county Safer at Home orders went into effect on March 19 and have been extended twice, most recently without a specified end date.

However, both jurisdictions have relaxed a number of restrictions, including the reopening of retail stores, golf courses, beaches and trails, with restrictions.

The letter came the same day that Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, singled out Los Angeles as one of three regions that remain a major concern.