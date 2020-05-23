Joshua Tree National Park prepares for large crowds during Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML66a6f0e44445e117acc44a4d52c41ece11% %MINIFYHTML66a6f0e44445e117acc44a4d52c41ece11%

– Joshua Park National Park workers say they are ready for the crowds expected to visit the park over Memorial Day weekend.

The park has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and was finally reopened earlier this week.

Many of the trails within the park are now one-way trails to help with social distancing. Campsites are also limited to six people.

The restrooms are open throughout the park but without water or hand sanitizer; Visitors are encouraged to bring their own.

After being closed for weeks, the parks have new visitors wandering the grounds.

"There are more turtles on the trail, lots of snakes, and, most excitingly, lots of bighorn sheep," said Joshua Tree National Park superintendent David Smith.

"In the camps, we've never seen big-horned sheep before," Smith said. "Therefore, the only silver coin for the past two months has been an opportunity for wildlife to run through the park again."

The park's visitor centers will be closed over the weekend, but entry fees of $ 30 per vehicle will apply.