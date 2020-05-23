John Krasinski leaves & # 39; Some good news & # 39; as a presenter after your web series hits TV

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Something Borrowed & # 39; will no longer serve as a presenter for & # 39; Some Good News & # 39; when the blocking web series premieres on television via ViacomCBS next summer.

John Krasinskiweb blocking series "Some good news"He will move to ViacomCBS after the network was victorious in a bidding war, but will no longer be the host.

The "A peaceful place"Star has had great success with its online program, which it created to provide a mild point of relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

But just days after announcing that Some Good News was "taking a break," it was announced that the show was licensed by ViacomCBS. And although John will no longer be the host, he will still have an air presence.

"I couldn't be more excited and proud to partner with CBS / Viacom so we can bring some good news to so many more people!" The actor said in a statement. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show entirely dedicated to the good news. I never expected to join the ranks of a news organization as historic as CBS."

The first new episodes of "Some Good News" will be shown on the renowned CBS All Access this summer before other ViacomCBS networks get the second installment series.