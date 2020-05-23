Joe Rogan to keep creative control over podcast despite Spotify's $ 100 million deal

WENN / TNYF

During a live webcast on Instagram, the presenter of & # 39; The Joe Rogan Experience & # 39; He insists that his show will remain exactly the same and assures fans that he will not be an employee of the streaming platform.

UFC comedian and commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive license agreement with Spotify for their podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The podcast debuted in 2009, and has become one of the most successful in the world. According to the editors of the Wall Street Journal, after reaching a deal with Spotify, worth $ 100 million (£ 80 million), The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1.

Additionally, all podcast content, including Rogan's YouTube video podcasts, will become exclusive to the streaming platform by the end of the year.

Rogan will maintain full creative control over the podcast, which will remain free, and confirmed during a live webcast from his Instagram account, the highlights will remain on YouTube.

"It will be exactly the same show. I will not be a Spotify employee, we will work with the same team doing exactly the same show … nothing else will change," he insisted. "We are very excited to start this new chapter of the JRE and hope it will be there when we cross."

The 52-year-old man has become one of the most famous voices in the American online media in recent years. He receives guests on his podcasts, often for discussions lasting more than three hours.

Rogan's most famous episode featured Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in which they both smoked marijuana, which is legal in California.