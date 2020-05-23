Joe Biden excited online after his interview with Charlamagne Tha God – Joe said "You're not black,quot; if you vote for Trump

Earlier this weekend, Joe Biden appeared on The breakfast club for a virtual discussion with Charlamagne Tha God. However, it was not reduced as everyone expected, mainly due to the tonality, the inflection of the presidential candidate and the way he handled the interview in general.

For example, the part of the conversation that caused Joe the most pain was when he suggested that if a black person in the United States was considering voting for Trump, then clearly "they are not black." Social media users hated this comment.

For additional context, Charlamange asked the presidential candidate if Democrats took African-Americans for granted, a complaint that many on social media have also echoed. Later in the conversation, Biden suggested that it was obvious if it was good to vote for him or for Trump.

Additionally, Charlamagne Tha God also suggested that Joe Biden was making the show dirty by not appearing on it for as long as other popular shows, including late-night TV shows like Stephen Colbert's. The Late Show.

Joe Biden believes that blacks are stupid. pic.twitter.com/wvDQFqRnNZ – Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 22, 2020

Hot New Hip Hop claims that Joe Biden has rejected a number of other interview requests from The breakfast club, so the discussion between Biden and Charlamagne comes with even more context.

According to the media, Biden continued The breakfast club and above all he sidestepped important questions, including legalizing marijuana, as well as what kind of running mate he would have. During the same conversation, Joe Biden said he receives a lot of support from black voters.

The "you're not black,quot; comment Joe said to The breakfast club He was also viciously condemned by the only black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott, of South Carolina.

On his Twitter account, Tim said that about 1.3 million black people in the United States voted for Donald Trump during the last election cycle. In other words, it's not unreasonable to assume that those same people will vote for Trump again this year.

As most people know, Biden has been a controversial Democratic candidate for several reasons, including his speech problem and his history of scaring women.



