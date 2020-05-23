Joe Biden apologizes for breakfast club interview with Charlamagne Tha God

Last weekend, Joe Biden was hit online by social media users due to an appearance on The breakfast club with Charlamagne Tha God, a conversation that didn't go as planned.

In case you missed it, Joe caught up with Charlamange for a conversation this weekend to discuss politics and his presidential campaign. During the conversation, Charlamagne expressed that some black Americans feel that the Democratic party has taken them for granted.

Later in the same conversation, Joe Biden said out loud, "You're not black," to those who voted for Donald Trump or even to those considering voting for him. Tim Scott, a Republican senator who is also a black man, noted on his Twitter account that approximately 1.5 million black Americans voted for Donald in 2016.

More in The breakfast club interview, other reports, including from Hot New Hip Hop, have suggested that Charlamagne was actually trying to get an interview with Joe for months.

However, Joe and his team denied the interview multiple times. Now Joe is apologizing.

During a conference call with the Black Chamber of Commerce, Biden expressed his regret over his comments, claiming that he had never taken black American voters for granted in his life. Biden went on to say that he was being too "chivalrous,quot; and should not have been a "wise guy,quot;.

Biden: "If you have a problem knowing if you are for me or Trump, then you are not black." thanpic.twitter.com/91wBPL9e0V – j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 22, 2020

Later, many of Joe Biden's campaign managers and team members turned to their own social media followers to try to explain what Joe meant by saying what he did.

Unfortunately, it appears that the damage has already been done. In The breakfast clubOn the YouTube page, for example, there were many people in the comment section who explained that the interview with Charlamagne really did more harm to his campaign than good.

Other users criticized Biden for the fact that he said "man," too much as if he was talking to a different class of people, or as if he was using "Ebonics." Either way, there's no question that many of Joe's opponents will use this interview against him in the coming months.



