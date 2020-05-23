Jeremy Joseph retakes Toni Braxton's GI account

Toni Braxton has just revealed to her fans that her IG account will be taken over today by Jeremy Joseph. Look at the message he shared for his fans.

& # 39; You are ready to dance! Join us as my friend @Jeremy_Joseph of Club G.A.Y. in the UK he takes over my Facebook page TOMORROW at 3 p.m. PST / 11 p.m. BST for a special DANCE party and questions and answers. I am so excited to see you all! "Toni captioned her IG post.

Someone said, "I think I've already played 100x. This is your best dance floor for me. Work with Dave Audé more often," and another follower posted this message: "I'm supporting this simply because it's Toni Braxton! The love! & # 39;

Another follower posted the following message: "A great fan can help Grand Rapids Mi,quot;, and someone else said, "Toni, now you know I don't have Facebook why you're doing this to me."

Someone else exclaimed: ‘OMG! @tonibraxton Very excited !! You are amazing! New music is beyond! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

In other news, you're probably familiar with a challenge that's been posted online these days.

There is a challenge from Toni Braxton floating online, and the singer herself could have posted the winner. You should definitely make sure to watch the video that The Shade Room posted on social media.

Toni asked her fans, "Seriously, is this how I really sound??’ And Tamar Braxton jumped in the comments and said: ‘your challenge is the BEST‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️’

Many fans were shocked by the talent of the lady she was flaunting in the video, and made sure to praise her.



