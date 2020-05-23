Jennifer Lopez sets a direct record for Mystery Man on Viral Selfie

In the Friday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez shed more light on the man in his viral selfie at the gym.

The confusion began when Lopez fans noticed a mysterious guy in the background of his new training photo. After some investigation, ME! News I discovered that there was actually not a man lurking over Lopez's shoulder, but the screen of a Zoom meeting in an adjacent office.

After chatting with Jimmy Fallon about his love for Barbara Streisandand filming his new movie Marry me remotely the Hustlers The actress explained the situation of the selfies.

"In the corner of your thing, people were scared because there was a man behind you at the window with his hand over his mouth," Fallon said concerned as he covered his face.

"That was a Zoom," Lopez replied, explaining that a temporary gym was installed in the garage, right next to a nearby office where they have remote meetings.

"I don't know what I was doing, if I was sneezing or coughing," he continued, covering his face and laughing.