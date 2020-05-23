Jennifer Lopez just explained who that mysterious man was in her selfie

I'm glad we know the truth.
So do you remember a few days ago when Jennifer Lopez shared this 🔥🔥🔥 selfie?
And then a group of fans noticed a mysterious figure wearing a mask * lurking in the background, and were we all sure he was living in a horror movie?
Well, the 50-year-old simply explained what was really happening, and while it is still strange, it is far less sinister than our imagination would have led us to believe.
"So imagine, I'm working there, because where we have the Zoom setup is right next to our garage. And we didn't have a gym in the house, so we have a bench and some weights, and I have my rehearsal mirrors there for dance rehearsals in the garage. So now they're after me. "
"I don't know what I was doing, if I was sneezing or coughing … It was a type of real estate that Alex was with at Zoom," he concluded.
Well folks, there you have it! I'm glad it was a normal thing because that photo gave me goosies and not in a good way. Anyway, I'm glad everything's cleared up! Now let's go back to your original programming.
