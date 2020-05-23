Jennifer Lopez finally reveals who that mysterious man was at the bottom of her gym selfie!

While invited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez addressed that mystery her fans have focused on – on social media! As you may already know, the followers of J.Lo. I noticed that there was an unidentified man at the bottom of his last selfie in the gym and he couldn't help but be curious to know who he was!

Now, the triple threat is to set the record by following some wild theories, some more serious than others.

Turns out it was just a random person on a computer screen and not someone actually there at the time!

She clarified that "That was a Zoom!" And he added that his fiancé Alex Rodríguez "did not have a gym at home." So we got a lot of, like, a bench and some weights, and I have rehearsal mirrors there for dance rehearsals, which I always do around the house. "

"There's a man behind you like this!" The host pointed out, covering his mouth with his hand.

López laughed and replied, "Yes, I don't know what I was doing." If he was sneezing or maybe coughing … He was a real estate guy Alex was with at Zoom. I do not know. But we've been working hard. "

Jen has been kept in quarantine and not just spending most of her time in the gym.

The star has also been involved in World of Dance, in addition to her upcoming movie, Marry Me, in post-production!

She revealed that even a scene was filmed at her home via Zoom!

& # 39; It was crazy. It was not the ideal way to make movies. You do not want to do it. But I was here while Maluma was in Colombia, and we were doing this collection scene that we had to do. And they were like thirty people looking at Zoom and the kids helping with the board, "the artist told Fallon.



