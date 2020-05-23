Jennifer Lawrence is questioned about Amy Schumer's drinking habits

WENN

In the third episode of & # 39; Amy Schumer learns to cook & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Dark Phoenix & # 39; she talks about wine and chicken recipes with her star friend & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; moments after waking up.

Amy Schumer woke up friend Jennifer Lawrence to chat about wine and chicken recipes during the third episode of the new Food Network cooking show.

The "Derailed train"Star has been filming" Amy Schumer learns to cook "with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, from the couple's home, and it seems that the funny woman is taking life in the kitchen very seriously.

During the recording of her next broadcast, which airs on Monday (May 25), Amy called friend Lawrence to question her about the wine and steal the roast chicken with the shallot fried rice recipe.

"We are drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like chard," Amy told Jennifer after the actress revealed that she had just woken up. "What kind of wine do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend."

Lawrence said he preferred a sauvignon blanc "if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for foxes."

"You like good red wine earlier in the evening," Schumer recalled.

Then Jennifer was asked about her drinking habits and replied, "I'm trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preventative beer at five."

Lawrence insulates himself with the head of the art gallery Cooke Maroney, whom he married in October (19).