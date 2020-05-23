Jennifer Hudson faces lawsuit for theft of an image

Instagram

The student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; She has been hit by a copyright infringement lawsuit by a New York paparazzo for posting images to her social media without permission.

Jennifer Hudson He has been sued by a New York photographer, who claims that she ripped his photo from him and posted it on Instagram.

Snapper Fernando Ramales He took a picture of Jennifer in a pink blazer and thigh-high heeled boots in December 2019, with a news site buying the picture and posting a story on December 21.

A few days later, the same photo appeared on Jennifer's Instagram page, with the watermark removed, along with the caption, "I left 2019-2020 as … as grateful as I can be! Thank you Lord for everything. what you've done for me! I hope everyone finds their joy in the new year! "The image remains on Jennifer's page and has attracted almost 32,000 likes to date.

Ramales is seeking $ 175,000 in damages, plus attorney's fees for the alleged copyright infringement.

His lawyer Richard Liebowitz He explained to page six of the New York Post: "More and more celebrities use social media to communicate with their fans and promote their brand through photography."

"But Ms Hudson and her company did not get the proper permissions to use the photo, and they also cut the photographer's watermark that identified him as the copyright holder. He simply cannot do that."

Jennifer Lopez, Mandy moore, Bella Hadidand Ellen Barkin They are among the other celebrities who have been sued in recent months for allegedly stealing the work of photographers and posting it on social media without permission.