Jeetendra is a compliment to son Tusshar Kapoor for being a great father to Laksshya

Jeetendra, known for his consecutive box office hits in the 1970s and 1980s, has returned to acting in a small role and in a new medium. The veteran makes a cameo appearance on his daughter Ekta Kapoor's latest web show, Baarish 2. Speaking to a newspaper, the actor said he used to work from 7 am until late at night during his good times and that he would jump from one movie set to another.

The actor now spends time with his family in the middle of the running of the bulls, something he couldn't do when he was shooting all day in his youth. Furthermore, he is happy to see his son Tusshar Kapoor being such a practical father to Lil & # 39; Laksshya Kapoor. “When I see Tusshar, I am proud. What a wonderful father he is! He wasn't even one percent of what he is. This understanding has come with age and blockage. After all, you keep learning until you go to your grave, ”said the veteran.