Jason Derulo did the TikTok Wipe It Down challenge as Spider-Man

With great TikTok power comes great display ability!
So as you may already know, the Wipe It Down challenge is the latest and most important thing on TikTok:
And if you have no idea what I'm talking about, it's basically a challenge where the TikTokers are filmed wiping a mirror off BMW Kenny's song "Wipe It Down,quot;, only to reveal an alternate version of themselves:
Even some celebrities, like Will Smith, have jumped on the trend:
But earlier today, Jason Derulo (who's pretty prolific on TikTok) took part in the challenge and feared Spider-Man, and, well, he definitely won this one:
Jason's transformation to Spider-Man.
Spider-Man / Jason discovering his ability to shoot cobwebs.
I really hope this gets an Academy Award nomination for Best Short Film (Live Action) (listen, no movies come out, so there's a chance!).
Now my only real question: How the heck does Jason's TikTok video have better special effects than Cats?
