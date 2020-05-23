Janhvi Kapoor to make his southern debut with this movie

Janhvi Kapoor proved herself to be an actress from her first Dhadak film that premiered in 2018. Now the latest rumor is that Janhvi will soon be making her debut in the Telugu film industry.

According to a report, filmmaker Dil Raju will release the actress in Tollywood. She will be seen in front of Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab, which is a social thriller. The film will be directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

The Janhvi Kapoor launch announcement will be made by Dil Raju at the Vakeel Saab Audio Launch Event. Vakkel Babu is a remake of Shoojit Sircar & # 39; s Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.