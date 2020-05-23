Jamie Lynn Spears enjoys swapping maternal roles with Sister Britney

WENN

In addition to talking about her brotherhood bond with the hitmaker & # 39; Toxic & # 39 ;, the actress from & # 39; Sweet Magnolias & # 39; He also talks about his decision to quarantine his mother in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Lynn Spears she loves spending quality time with her older sister Britney Spears and their children, because siblings can switch roles for a few hours.

The country singer and actress admits it is odd that she is the mother of two daughters and that Britney has two children, because Jamie Lynn was a growing tomboy and the pop superstar was a "girly girl." So they are more like the mothers they thought they would be when they were together.

"She can spoil my daughters and I, like, be tough on her sons," Jamie Lynn tells Access Daily. "It's fun to switch roles a little bit like girl-mom, boy-mom."

The Spears girls were able to spend time together in Louisiana before the coronavirus blockade began and Jamie Lynn is still there after postponing travel plans while promoting her new television drama. "Sweet magnolias"

"I was supposed to travel a little bit, but all that was closed and I decided that I was going to quarantine my mother, because I didn't want her to go to the supermarket," he explained. "She's in that age range that was most at risk, so I thought, 'OK, I'll be the one doing the grocery shopping.' We don't live where things can be easily delivered. We live somewhere of the world where you have to go to the store and get it for yourself. "