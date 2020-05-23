James Arthur credits Nicole Scherzinger for helping him overcome anxiety issues

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Say You Won & # 39; t Let Go & # 39; he claims his former mentor in & # 39; The X Factor U.K. & # 39; It helped him overcome anxiety difficulties that make it difficult for him to perform on stage.

Nicole Scherzinger has been helping the British singer Jaime Arturo through his mental health issues of supporting him at concerts.

Kitten dolls star trained James to victory in "Factor X UNITED KINGDOM."in 2012 and they are still close today.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Sun, James reveals that she has supported him when he has struggled with anxiety issues that sometimes hinder his performance on stage.

"We are in contact all the time, she is very supportive," he explains. "Any performance I can make is there as a proud mentor."

The couple has also been keeping each other's spirits up during the lockdown, and they're even working on new music.

"I'm working on something with Nicole right now," he adds. "I can't say what it is, but I think it will be a nice surprise. We got together and thought, 'How can we entertain the fans during this lockdown?'

Meanwhile, the British star is writing the follow-up to his hit 2019 album "You," which he says will be a departure from the romantic ballads that have made his name.

"I want it to be a massive deviation from the middle of the road pop that people hear about me on the radio," James reflects. "I really don't care if the radio picks up more stuff because it seems like they just want to play things that sound like (their 2016 hit) Say You Won Let Let Go."

James has also released a new acoustic version of his 2016 song "Safe Inside" to commemorate UK Mental Health Week, with proceeds from the single intended for the sponsoring mental health charity Sane, and NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal.