It would be selfish of us to complain

Although she admits that it was not easy to delay her nuptials to get engaged to Alexander DeLeon, the model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret emphasizes that the safety of her family and friends comes first.

Model Josephine Skriver She has postponed her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old and her fiancé. Alexander DeLeon I have told family and friends to keep their wedding dates for a time when everyone can get together safely.

The stunner from Victoria & # 39; s Secret told People magazine: "We are glad that our family and friends are happy and healthy. People around the world are going through much worse than a wedding adjournment. It would be selfish of our part complain. "

"When you wait your whole life for a moment and then have to postpone, it's never easy. We debated it for weeks, trying everything possible to make it work. At the end of the day, the safety of our friends and family was the most important."

Skriver initially had to delay her wedding date due to a dress dilemma.

"The fabric of my dress actually got stuck in production due to COVID, so I wasn't even sure we could make it on time and I wasn't even ready to try it on completely," she explains. "I'm sure a lot of girlfriends are dealing with the same thing and I feel for them more than ever!"

The couple got engaged in November 2018.