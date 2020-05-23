"It ended well for Deputy … Not so much for Mr. Macauley,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML3719475694901f5ac69600f3f1ca6aa913% %MINIFYHTML3719475694901f5ac69600f3f1ca6aa913%

POLK COUNTY (CW44 News at 10 / PCSO) – Stopping PCSO trafficking in Mulberry results in DUI, drug trafficking, and gun charges.

An aide's patrol car was nearly run over by another vehicle Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 near Mulberry, and the subsequent traffic stop revealed that the driver was damaged, illegally possessed a firearm, and had a large quantity. of drug trafficking and drug trafficking.

23-year-old Joseph Macauley of Mulberry was driving west in a gold 2007 Lexus sedan when he was pulled over at around 4:42 p.m. Thursday, on Highway 60 east near Bonnie Mine Road.

A deputy who was driving alongside Macauley's Lexus had already noticed their erratic driving when the Lexus nearly hit the marked police car.

A traffic stop started and when the agent contacted Macauley at his window, he noticed a gun in Macauley's lap. The weapon was secured by the officer and was found to have been loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition. Macauley is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to his status as a convicted felon.

“Traffic stops are among the most dangerous and unpredictable types of interactions. And certainly, this deputy was surprised when he approached a convicted armed criminal who was transporting a large amount of narcotics. It ended well for the deputy … not so much for Mr. Macauley. "– Grady Judd, sheriff.

Macauley exhibited glazed eyes and slurred speech, and had difficulty staying awake during the investigation.

A field sobriety test and subsequent evaluation of the influence of drugs (through a urine test) led to the determination that Macauley was affected and under the influence of marijuana and a narcotic pain reliever.

A search on the Lexus yielded various amounts of narcotics and paraphernalia to include: 138.18 grams of PCP, 3.92 grams of PCP colored paper stamps, 60.8 grams of MDMA pills, 82 individual pills that were positively identified as Alprazolam, cannabis resin, 68.2 grams of a leafy green substance that tested positive for marijuana and a glass bong.

Joseph Macauley was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with: Armed Trafficking in Phenethylamine (FL), Armed Trafficking in Phencyclidine (FL), Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Offender (F2), Possession of Phencyclidine Intent to Sell (F2), Possession of MDMA with intent to sell (F2), possession of alprazolam with intent to sell (F3), possession of amphetamine with intent to sell (F3), possession of marijuana with intent to sell (F3), possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3), possession of marijuana resin (F3), possession of paraphernalia (M1), maintenance of a vehicle for drug use (M1) and DUI (M1).

Macauley's previous criminal history includes three felonies and seven misdemeanors.