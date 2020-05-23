Is Kourtney Kardashian flirting with Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson?

Is Kourtney Kardashian getting close to Khloe's baby Tristan Thompson? That's the question many people are asking because of an article in the next issue of Star magazine on June 1, 2020, which suggests that Kourtney and Tristan spend many afternoons talking on the phone. Of course, neither Khloe, Kourtney, nor Tristan have been released to confirm or deny Star's reports, and many find it incredible. Still, there are plenty who wouldn't overlook Tristan Thompson after being embroiled in one scandal after another, and some say Kourtney should stay away from the professional basketball player.

Khloe Kardashian has her hands full with her ex as the two have gone into hiding along with her two-year-old daughter True Thompson. Now a woman, Kimberly Alexander, claims that Tristan fathered her son and that the Kardashians helped fake a paternity test to get Tristan out of trouble. Khloe and Tristan have responded with legal action and things are heating up.

According to the magazine, Kourtney has leaned on Tristan after his ex Scott Disick went to rehab and abruptly left. It is unclear exactly what is going on with Scott Disick and there are now reports that Sophia Richie is taking a break from her relationship with him so that she can solve her problems.

The source said the following.

"(Kourtney) needs comfort, and she's been crying more and more on Tristan's shoulder. Everyone knows how flirty Tristan is, and Kourtney isn't exactly immune to her charms."

Kourtney has been showing off her newest and most complete figure since she gained a few pounds during self-quarantine.

The post went on to say that if things unfolded between Kourtney and Tristan, Khloe would be furious. Many people believe that Tristan and Khloe secretly met around Thanksgiving Day 2019, and although they have not been made public as a couple, some say their support in their fight against Kimberly Alexander proves this.

The source said Kourtney is "playing with fire,quot; talking to Tristan.

Again, it's important to note that there is nothing to prove that this story is real, let alone speculate on what would happen if Tristan and Kourtney got involved with each other.

What you think? Do you believe in the Star report? Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is getting close to Tristan Thompson?

