Injured man in Teller County

Matilda Coleman
A Teller County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect on Friday night after the man pointed a gun at several officers, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Around 9 p.m., two officers found a man who matched the description of someone wanted for a threatening felony near the intersection of Highway 94 and Trail Creek Road near Lake George, authorities said in the statement. press.

The suspect then presented a pistol and pointed at the agents. Officers gave the man verbal orders, which he did not follow, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy then fired at least one round, hitting the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

