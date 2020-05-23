Injured man in Teller County

%MINIFYHTML4d8a4f44b1cb93fbce88b504cb3310b113% %MINIFYHTML4d8a4f44b1cb93fbce88b504cb3310b113%

A Teller County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect on Friday night after the man pointed a gun at several officers, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Around 9 p.m., two officers found a man who matched the description of someone wanted for a threatening felony near the intersection of Highway 94 and Trail Creek Road near Lake George, authorities said in the statement. press.

The suspect then presented a pistol and pointed at the agents. Officers gave the man verbal orders, which he did not follow, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy then fired at least one round, hitting the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The two deputies were placed on administrative leave, per Teller County department policy, while the El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting involved by the officer, according to the press release.

The incident marks the 27th shooting incident involving officers this year in Colorado and the first in Teller County. Nineteen people were killed and nine others were injured.