In Harvard's backyard, graduations disappear just like business

The end of May, when the air is sweet and graduation ceremonies attract alumni to remember the spring of their lives, is generally a bonanza for shops and restaurants in college towns from Berkeley, California to Charlottesville, Virginia .

Merchants in these consecrated places have long been told, with a mixture of admiration and jealousy, that they satisfy a demand that will not disappear in a revered anchor institution. Pedestrian traffic is a fact.

That has undoubtedly been the sight at Pinocchio’s Pizza, a revered hole in the wall that has been throwing slices at Harvard Square since the 1960s.

But this week, instead of half a dozen cooks huddled in the kitchen until 2 a.m. and a line running through the door to JFK Street, a two-person skeleton team has been working until 10 p.m. every night for the small delivery and takeaway business they can gather.

"It's sad," says Adam DiCenso, the owner whose family bought the business in the 1980s. "I just hope things get back to normal; we'll hold our breath until then."

The entire economy of the country is struggling under the weight of covid-19, but few places feel it as keenly these days as the university towns that have been emptied and should explode this Memorial Day weekend. And none compares to Boston, home to more than 60 universities and 400,000 students in its metro area. Canceling spring calls and alumni reunion events has been like closing Christmas.

"It's amazing," says Gerald Litchman, owner of the property on Commonwealth Avenue, where the T's Pub is located, which served cheap mugs of beer for decades to Boston University students before closing in March. Higher education is not part of the local economy, he says, "it is the economy."

Tens of thousands of jobs are at stake as Boston schools try to figure out how to reopen in the fall. Area universities employ 166,000 people and represent $ 14 billion in revenue, according to labor market data firm Emsi. Research institutions such as Harvard University are also a pillar of support for the region's healthcare and technology industries.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty," said Robert Brown, president of Boston University, who spoke this week on an online panel about the city's universities. "We are going to have to be more flexible than ever."

Northeastern University and Boston College have said their campuses will open in the fall, but it is still unclear how many students will return. Harvard is still trying to decide how it will resume teaching classes at Cambridge, while the university's medical school has already said that freshmen will learn remotely – seniors are expected to return for clinical studies.

"I've heard the words 'scenario planning' more in the last eight weeks than in my entire life," says Barbara Brittingham, chair of the New England Commission on Higher Education, the accreditation body for the region.

With the state beginning to relax strict social distancing measures, many companies wonder how they are going to get to the bottom. The Bedworks futon store in Cambridge near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has been manufacturing its frames on-site since 1982, has cut appointment hours only on Fridays and Saturdays, as sales fell by more than half .

Institutions like Charlie’s Kitchen closed while the Bluestone Lane luxury chain held firm, hoping that foot traffic would improve after plummeting in March.

In a U-Haul franchise in Brighton, a working-class neighborhood across the Charles River from the Harvard campus in Cambridge, the parking lot was completely full of vans and trucks on a recent afternoon, and the empty store was nearly full up to the ceiling with stacks of flattened boxes that would otherwise be filled with student belongings when they moved out.

The Charles Hotel in Harvard Square would normally be fully booked and would charge hundreds of dollars for a room. Instead, hotels have restricted themselves to hosting essential medical personnel, leaving general manager Alex Attia to contemplate renovations and pray for a return to normality.

"I miss the energy, the happiness that is always in the air this time of year," said Attia, standing outside the hotel, wearing a black mask. There are more than 200 retailers and restaurants in Harvard Square, and fewer than 20 were open in April, according to Denise Jillson, who heads the local trade association.

The El Jefe Taco Shop in Harvard Square's iconic Garage building has remained open until 4 a.m., even when business fell two-thirds, says owner John Schall. The restaurant's centerpiece, a custom-made hardwood community table that seats a dozen, is packed with soda boxes to remind people not to sit, and arrows are glued to the floor to direct pedestrian traffic to pick it up.

Most of Schall's business is now done through delivery app companies, whose pricing arrangements have taken a large chunk out of his profit margins.

"This will destroy me," says Schall.