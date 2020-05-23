Impossible 7 & # 39; replaces Nicholas Hoult with Esai Morales

WENN

The next seventh installment in the Tom Cruise-directed action movie franchise has found its villain in Esai Morales after Nicholas Hoult left the project.

Esai Morales has replaced Nicholas Hoult like the villain in the new "Mission Impossible" blockbuster.

Hoult was forced to withdraw from the Tom Cruise movie directed by Christopher McQuarrie when the closure of the coronavirus altered the film's schedule, colliding with another project the Briton had committed to, according to Up News Info.

The project was about to be presented to the cameras when the industry was suspended in March 2020 and now the release date of "Mission; Impossible 7" from July 2021 has been moved to November of next year.

Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Fergusonand Vanessa Kirby everyone returns for "Mission: Impossible 7" while Hayley Atwell, Pom klementieffand Shea Whigham They have joined the cast alongside Morales.