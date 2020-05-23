Illegal Chatsworth Pot Shop, abandoned customer, fatally injured in accidental hospital shooting, continued to sell marijuana after cleaning blood – Up News Info Los Angeles

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A civil complaint has been filed against an illegal marijuana store in Chatsworth and the owners who rent to them after a number of major problems, including the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old customer in January.

The lawsuit filed against Super Bloom, which is now doing business like Blum Valley, was filed Friday by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

"At every turn, this case underscores the detrimental and even deadly effects that illegal cannabis companies are supposed to have," Feuer said in a statement.

On January 24, the complaint says Joseph Waary of Chatsworth went to Super Bloom to buy cannabis and was accidentally shot by two 19-year-old employees who "allegedly acted as security guards." According to the complaint, two employees, gang members who were prohibited from possessing firearms, smoked marijuana and played with loaded pistols despite their criminal record, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that employees did not call 911, and instead "cleanly,quot; cleaned up Waary's blood and continued to sell cannabis, while other employees loaded the injured man into a car and dumped him "courageously,quot; in the parking lot of the parking lot. from West Hills Hospital. . Waary died when police arrived, according to the complaint.

The accidental shooting was only the latest misdeed by the owners of Super Bloom, according to Feuer. Just two months before the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department notified the business and the owner of Mickool Plaza, 9866 De Soto Ave., that the unlicensed marijuana business was illegal and was due to close.

In 2017, Clifford and Maureen and Mickool were criminally charged with renting the property to another illegal medical marijuana business called the Cush Club, before leasing the property to Super Bloom.

The complaint names the Mickools; American Chronic Medicinals, Inc., and the company's CEO, Anne Frank, seek to prevent them from engaging in any unlicensed cannabis business and from renting, leasing, or permitting any unlicensed cannabis business in Los Angeles.

Several Super Bloom employees are being prosecuted by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in connection with the shooting. Since then, Super Bloom has moved to an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County in other parts of Chatsworth and reopened as Blum Valley.