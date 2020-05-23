Iggy Azalea appears before Shade Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: they can't write

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Fancy & # 39; He learns of a tweet from fans about some rappers' freestyle abilities and indirectly responds with an apparent tone in a now-deleted tweet.

Is Iggy Azalea Shading other colleagues in your recent tweet? The hit maker "Fancy" sparked speculation that she targeted Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion after responding to a tweet from a fan about some rappers' freestyle abilities.

"A gun is pointed at your head, the rapper with your zodiac sign has to freestyle to save you, are you alive or dead?" the fan wrote in said tweet with an image of Iggy, Megan, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Iggy apparently found out about the post and indirectly responded in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday, May 21.

"I can't do freestyle and it's fine," he wrote. Defending herself, she added, "But I can write the shit out of a song and half the girls can't do it either." While Iggy didn't mention names in his tweet, many fans speculated that he was talking about Cardi and Meg.

"So are you saying that Meg and Cardi can't write? Because I know very well that you're not talking about Nicki Minaj," said a fan on the matter. "Who are 'half the girls'? Just say cardi," another chimed in.

Apparently believing the raptor "Bodak Yellow" to be the only one that fit the category, another fan commented, "He must have included cardi twice." A Megan fan said, "Iggy, are you included in The Half because Megan is a songwriter?"

"They always come for black women … soon hip hop is going to be all white … they will steal everything and we leave them," reads another comment. Meanwhile, someone else seemed to be connecting this matter with King's woolthe controversial Instagram post he dragged Beyonce Knowles, Nicki and Meg among others. "WHAT ABOUT WHITE WOMEN GOING FOR BLACK WOMEN TODAY WTF," asked the person.

Iggy has not yet commented on the report.