If Aishwarya ventured into the movies, he would lose his beautiful side – Sanjay Dutt said back then

In 1993 Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had met for the cover of a magazine. Read on to find out what the actor from & # 39; Munnabhai & # 39; He said about Aishwarya going into movies.

The Bachchans and the Duties share a lot of respect and affection between them. While Amitabh Bachchan was seen early in his career in Sunil Dutt's Reshma Aur Shera, his sons Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt have also been colleagues and friends. In fact, Sanjay has also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In 1993 Sanjay and Aishwarya, then a famous model, teamed up for a magazine photo shoot. At the time, Aishwarya had not made her movie debut and had not yet won the beauty pageant.

In the magazine interview, Sanjay recalled how impressed he was when he first saw Aishwarya in his popular cola commercial. "Who is that beautiful woman?" Was his reaction that he shared. The actor added: "Actually, my sisters really like her. They find her very beautiful. They have met her." He further revealed: "My sisters warned me … 'Don't woo her. Don't take her number. Don't send her flowers.'

Dutt had also mentioned in the interview that if Aishwarya ventured into the movies, he would lose his "beautiful side,quot;. He had explained: "When you enter this glamor industry, it begins to change you, to mature you: that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she (Aishwarya) now has on her face will disappear. Because she has to manage the world of cinema okay and that's not easy to do. "

In the same interview, Sanjay joked, "If she (Aishwarya) stopped on the road, (the vehicles) would come to a complete stop. If I did the same, they would run me over." A decade later, Sanjay and Aishwarya worked together on two films, Shabd and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

Now, that was a beautiful throwback interview.