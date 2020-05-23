"I can't wait to go back to the film set,quot; – Kriti Sanon

It's been six years since Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut. Kriti was seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, as Heropanti completes six years of its launch, Kriti shared her poster on Instagram.

Along with it, she wrote: "# 6 years of Heropanti. This was my first Bollywood poster to be released … and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed and ran out to see the front page of the newspaper! From that day until now, I am living my dream! Always grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala and @ sabbir2x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies. For giving me the best release of my life .. .and @tigerjackieshroff I am so glad I started my journey with you. Happy 6th anniversary Tigy! I LOVE what I do … and I can't wait to go back to the cinema in front of the camera doing what excites me the most: acting, acting and just be! # 6YearsOfKritiSanon.