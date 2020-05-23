Hundreds of people gather outside the state capitol to protest the order to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info / AP) – Hundreds of protesters marched outside the State Capitol Saturday to protest orders to stay home in California, even as residents entered Memorial Day weekend with recently expanded options for going to the beach, barbecue and shop.

The rally to demand that Governor Gavin Newsom lift its restrictions on business, religious gatherings and other activities took the atmosphere of a political rally and a festival on a closed street.

California Highway Patrol officers closed off the Capitol lawn to protesters, so speakers addressed the crowd from the back of a flatbed truck as an airplane flew overhead with a banner with a picture of Newsom and the words "End your tyranny!" Protesters waved dozens of flags and posters, many in support of President Donald Trump.

Few people wore masks and there was little room for social distancing on the sidewalk or on the closed street.

"The mental and emotional impact can't even be understood," said Nita Brady, 68, of Modesto, adding that she was angry that two of her granddaughters missed their high school and high school graduations.

"I think it is absolutely absurd to close the schools and especially for the time that they did it," he said.

Restrictions on staying at home eased in much of the state. Some 45 of the 58 counties have received permission to reopen most stores, at least for curbside collection, and many public spaces by meeting state standards for controlling the coronavirus.

Some saw it as a test of security as the state prepared to celebrate its first major holiday weekend since a state order in mid-March cracked down on all less essential travel and business.

Social distancing practices have been cited as the main reason why death and hospitalization rates have slowed in many counties, and people were urged to keep their masks and guard up while enjoying bike trails, recently reopened walking trails and beaches.

Many Southern California beaches were open only for swimming, running, and other activities. Sunbathing and group activities such as volleyball were prohibited.

Police, first responders and other officials have warned people to remember the severity of the virus as they enjoy their new freedom.

"Don't go crazy and stay out all weekend. Don't get as close to as many people as you can," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Don't go out without a mask. You see people without masks, avoid them.

"It is also something that simply saves more lives, including, perhaps, his own," he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Los Angeles County, the state's largest county with 10 million people, has been the most affected by COVID-19, with more than 44,000 cases and nearly 2,100 deaths. However, hospitalization and increased testing, which allow for faster identification, treatment and isolation of people who tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts, helped curb the spread of infections, they said Saturday. health officials.

The county reopened the beach bike trails and some parking lots on the beach. Dozens of counties have also been given the go-ahead to allow some restaurants, which have survived on deliveries and takeaways, to reopen limited seats.

However, the state is still seeing troubling outbreaks of COVID-19. Imperial County, across the border from Mexico, has seen an increase. In Northern California, Santa Cruz County public health officials were investigating four separate sets of COVID-19 cases involving family gatherings, including a multi-generational Mother's Day party and a large gathering involving people who they traveled from out of state.

However, avoiding temptation can be difficult, with temperatures warming over the weekend, reaching 90s and even 100 degrees in some interior valleys on Sunday.

Traffic began to slow as drivers searched for parking along Huntington Beach and there were many beach goers lingering in the sand.

In San Francisco, officials drew large "social distancing,quot; chalk circles on park lawns to show people where to sit. Dolores Park has seen large masses of people on sunny weekends, prompting Mayor London Breed to warn that it would be closed if people weren't more responsible.

Some popular getaway communities, which are suffering financially after more than two months of business closings and distant crowds, welcomed visitors. Big Bear Lake, a couple of hours northeast of Los Angeles, said officials will not enforce the governor's COVID-19 security orders.

But South Lake Tahoe in the northern Sierra Nevada and Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierra urged non-residents to stay away, worried that swarms of tourists could trigger more cases of COVID-19 and overwhelm their medical systems.

"We would like nothing more than to welcome everyone to Tahoe right now, but that is not the surest way to bring people back," city manager Joe Irvin said in a statement. "We need to be responsible and make sure that we are doing our part to keep our neighbors safe and Tahoe safe."

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office warned that its beaches would be closed except for a few hours in the morning and advised against tourism to the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley, and Sacramento areas.

North of San Francisco, Humboldt County, home to several parks with majestic redwoods, was open only to residents. The county was one of the first in the state to get the governor's green light to open restaurants and stores, but took a more cautious approach to reopening when it saw a surge in new cases and the first two deaths.

"Don't travel to our county," Sheriff William Honsal said in a video Thursday. "People want to come here, find relief because the temperatures are rising in the valley, reaching the coast, reaching the beach. We ask people from another county to stay in their county. "

