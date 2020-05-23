How the pandemic is affecting the road trip this Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The coronavirus will undoubtedly affect one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The question is how much.

The highways would normally be full on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

Last year, AAA reported that 43 million Americans hit the roads in anticipation of the holidays. But this year, the agency doesn't even release a travel forecast due to the impact of COVID-19.

Many travelers are still moving forward with their plans.

At Buc-ee & # 39; s in Royse City, hundreds of drivers loaded fuel before their respective trips.

"No worries," said Mike King, who is heading to Virginia from San Antonio. "Traveling so far has been relatively good today."

Like millions of Americans who generally fly this weekend, King chose to drive instead.

"Gas prices have definitely helped," said King. "Especially with higher food prices, so it's been offset a bit."

Gasoline prices are at their lowest levels in nearly two decades. But will that necessarily incentivize drivers to get behind the wheel during a pandemic?

Economist Bud Weinstein said this vacation will be revealing.

"This weekend is really the first time that consumers will make a profit if they drive out of town, consuming gasoline in the coming days," said Weinstein, who works at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

With much of the state previously under orders to stay home, traffic on Texas highways seemed lighter. But the Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead of schedule this weekend.

"Some restrictions have been lifted across the state of Texas," said Danielle Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Dallas district. "There will be motorists on the road, and there will be more road trips."

With their wheels towed, the Arias family said they are trading crowds in Dallas for a cabin in Oklahoma.

Elias Arias said that, for him, the riskiest part of the trip is stopping.

"When we leave, we really don't have any concerns out there. Right now when we are here to take a bath is our only concern," Arias said.

At this time, the CDC continues to advise people to avoid spurious travel.