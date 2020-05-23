How Ford, GM, FCA, and Tesla are bringing factory workers back

In the past week, factory employees returned to work in the United States to make cars for the country's top four automakers: Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla. And each of those companies has released a plan that shows how it will try to prevent those workers from recruiting or spreading COVID-19.

Those plans largely take the same form. They are featured in glossy PDF pamphlets, each of which begins with a letter to the employees of the highest-ranking executive in the respective company who oversees workplace safety. Like any corporate document, they occasionally get bogged down with platitudes. But they all largely describe many of the same basic precautions, including supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees, such as masks, or physical removal of at least six feet.

However, there are some differences between them. AND none have strong internal test plans, despite the United Auto Workers union (which represents workers in all factories except for Tesla) waving for it. So as each company inevitably starts dealing with infected employees, as Ford already has this week at its Chicago assembly plant, it's worth understanding what is in the plans and where they diverge.

Ford operates eight American factories under its core brand and luxury brand, Lincoln. At 64 pages, Ford is the longest of the return to work plans published by these four automakers. No surprise. President Bill Ford said The company "took as much care and attention in developing our plan to return to work as anything I have been involved in in my 40 years of work."

Part of the playbook length is the result of the inclusion of Ford's sample checklists for factory cleaning managers and crews and also the company's willingness to repeat itself to mark the main points of the plan. Ford even fills some pages with bloated corporate speeches (as on page 4, where he describes one of his company's "truths,quot; as the ability to "face our business challenges directly by being relentless in creating value for our customers and optimizing our physical state "). . ”)

But the company also takes a handful of pages to present its temperature control protocol for workers who enter the factory every day, arguably the most complicated setup for any of these four automakers. Ford employees must stand in front of an infrared scanner on a tripod while heading to the workplace. Goggles and hats must be removed and masks must be lowered to obtain an accurate reading, all while following the markers on the floor and looking directly at the scanner.

If an employee displays a temperature above Ford's threshold (not disclosed), they must do one of three things before they can return to work. They can show that your health care provider has "clinically determined,quot; that they do not have COVID-19. They can come back if they don't have a fever for 72 hours and it's been 10 days since their symptoms appear. Or they may return if they no longer have symptoms and have received two negative test results in a row and at least 24 hours apart.

Not having a test regimen means there are holes in the plans, even as detailed as this one, and the same goes for the plans of other automakers, because people can have and transmit the coronavirus without showing any symptoms. For example, if a healthcare provider decides that a Ford employee's symptoms were related to another illness, that would clear them up to return. But that does not mean that the employee does not carry the coronavirus.

Even detailed plans like Ford's have holes without solid evidence

Ford is having all employees complete an online survey every day "assessing their ability to report to work." They must show an email or SMS confirming that they completed the survey when they arrive on their turn.

And Ford describes a number of other precautions it is taking to mitigate any spread of the coronavirus within its factories. Basically you're dividing those factories by assigning employees to the entrances and parking lots closest to your workstations. The company is also restricting those employees to use the bathrooms closest to them, even if it is not the one they normally use.

Ford is extending those workstations to six feet or more where possible. Where that is not possible, the company is putting up plastic barriers or shields. Workers receive new masks every day, as well as new safety glasses, and some will receive full face shields. All visitors, contractors, and vendors must also wear masks, unless it is President Trump, who was not forced to wear a mask during his entire visit on Thursday. (It was only "encouraged," according to a statement by Bill Ford.) The company requires that all its factories maintain a minimum 30-day supply of PPE (including surgical gloves, safety glasses and face shields, and disinfectant spray and wipes).

Ford has also asked factory managers to stagger workers' shift start times when possible and is closing common areas such as small meeting rooms and physical therapy and fitness centers. Cafeterias will also be closed, and Ford is encouraging Webex conference calls and face-to-face interactions.

Despite all this, Ford has had three positive employees for COVID-19 this week. In the company's published plan, explain the steps you're taking when this happens. First, Ford's human resources department is supposed to track contacts to find out who else may have been exposed. Workers who have had "close contact,quot;, defined as being within six feet of an infected employee for more than 15 minutes or having "direct contact with infectious secretions,quot; of one – will be sent home for 14 days. The company will temporarily shut down that worker's factory area or the entire facility for cleaning.

"Don't forget to laugh!"

Working during a pandemic is stressful, and Ford reminds his employees that they are "not alone,quot; if they are concerned about their mental health. As such, Ford tells employees in the playbook to limit "consumption of news, including social media,quot; and to "manage,quot; their technology by turning off "distracting notifications." The company suggests that workers "(u) relax with music or a podcast," "try a new recipe," or learn "a new skill."

"Don't forget to laugh!" Ford writes.

What Ford's plan lacks is a clear strategy for evaluating its employees. Instead, that work is left to the employees themselves and their healthcare providers. Unfortunately, the company is not alone.

General Motors' 40-page plan is the second longest of the four. Like Ford, the GM guide covers the protocol for temperature detection, cleaning, and physical distance, but does not offer any plans to evaluate its workers.

GM, which operates 10 factories in the US USA Through its Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands, it is using a temperature detection process similar to Ford's. However, instead of a scanner on a tripod, GM appears to be using a managed infrared scanner. Rather than having workers complete an online questionnaire before coming to work, GM asks them questions when they arrive on their shift.

GM will not allow homemade masks, but is allowing workers to reuse the ones they were given

Once they arrive, they are given to workers and required to wear a face mask, except when they eat or drink. Employees cannot wear "(h) handmade or externally purchased masks,quot; because the company says it cannot "verify the suitability of the design or materials,quot;, although will be allow the use of N95 respirators in certain cases. GM is allowing employees to reuse their masks, but advises them to store them in a "lunch-size paper bag,quot; to allow them to dry and to keep them away from potential contaminants.

Inside GM factories, the company requests that doors be opened to increase air flow and reduce the amount of surfaces workers must touch. GM also recommends that workers use other parts of the body than their hands to open doors when they can. Employees are spacing beyond six feet whenever possible, although the use of plastic dividers or protectors is not mentioned. When employees must work together, GM says that "wearing a face mask and safety glasses provides the necessary protection."

If an employee feels symptomatic at home, GM asks them to take their own temperature before entering. If it is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, GM asks them not to come to work and to contact their doctor. GM tells employees they feel symptomatic at work (or people who meeting someone symptomatic at work) to contact your supervisor and report "immediately,quot; to your factory's health center or call one of the two hotlines provided.

Employees who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to contact their supervisors and call one of those hotlines. GM will track contacts to determine who else may have contracted the virus. The company does not go into more detail in its return-to-work plan on how it will handle positive cases. Like Ford, GM also recommends that employees "(a) not eat on the news, social media, and television," sleep well, eat healthily, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which runs six US factories under its Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM brands, released a much shorter 11-page "package,quot; that covers some of the same bases as Ford or GM. But FCA's plan deviates from how the company is taking temperatures and is generally more limited in scope and detail.

Instead of using digital temperature scanners, FCA provides all employees with a "reusable temperature strip." The company says its factory workers have to take their temperature with this strip or with their own thermometer less than two hours before each shift. Workers who wear the temperature strip have to hold it to their foreheads and hold it in place for about 15 seconds. Their fronts should be "dry," says FCA, and the strip should only be used "indoors at room temperature," away from sunlight or "strong lamps," and at least 30 minutes after eating, drinking, exercising, or be outdoors. The strip is reusable for 30 days.

Fiat Chrysler is giving employees a "reusable temperature strip,quot; to use before they come to work

FCA employees should record that temperature on a "Daily Health Risk Assessment,quot; sheet that must be completed before each shift. If a worker's temperature is 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher (or they answer "yes,quot; to any of the other questions on the sheet), they are told not to go to work and should call the company hotline. While the plan does not mention this, FCA said in a press release that it is "installing thermal imaging cameras to verify what employees and visitors have reported,quot; about its temperatures.

Upon arrival at work, FCA factory workers have to go through the turnstiles where they deliver the complete risk assessment sheet. The FCA asks that workers not participate in "small talks,quot; or ask questions at this point "to keep the flow of employees moving." The company tells employees to use their forearm to cut their way through the turnstile and offers hand sanitizer immediately afterward. Then they are given their daily surgical mask. (Personal masks are not allowed).

FCA says it has implemented a "start-of-shift sanitation process,quot; for each factory workstation and has increased the frequency of cleaning at its facilities. The company has suspended meetings for more than eight employees and has redesigned some areas to allow more distance. The plan doesn't go into detail on how it has altered those workstations, but the images on its press website show how some areas now have plastic bumpers.

The return to work guide published by the automaker does not include any plans for evaluating employees.

Tesla's playbook is 38 pages long and helps illustrate why CEO Elon Musk was so vociferous about his desire to reopen the company's vehicle factory in Fremont, California. Tesla handled a COVID-19 related shutdown at its China factory earlier this year, which has been running again for months, so the company believes it knows what needs to be done to safely bring in the Workers at the Fremont Plant: Knowledge That Reports Tesla's Playbook.

That said, Tesla's playbook covers a lot of the same ground as other automakers and doesn't have a test plan, either.

Tesla fought hard to reopen his California factory and released his playbook to show why

Tesla has increased cleaning and disinfection at its Fremont factory, and the company says it is enforcing social distancing, adding barriers, encouraging video conferencing and staggering work shifts to help separate workers. Some common areas are closed and conference rooms have a capacity limit of one third. The company also reduced the capacity of the ferries it runs to the factory and increased the number of total ferries.

Thermal cameras have been installed at some entrances to measure workers' temperatures, and Tesla is having them complete an online health check every day, just like Ford. Tesla is providing masks, and workers are expected to use them. But the company leaves room in the playbook language for skins to be optional in some places.

Tesla presents several scenarios to show how it will handle suspicious or positive COVID-19 cases. If a Tesla employee has symptoms of COVID-19, or just doesn't feel well, managers in the playbook are told to direct that worker to go home and consult their medical provider. Employees who show no symptoms but who have been in contact with someone who tested positive are told the same thing and will be asked to remain in quarantine for 15 days.

Employees who have symptoms. and Having had direct contact with someone who tested positive (or someone awaiting your own test results) should stay home for 10 days after getting sick and at least three days after recovery. But if these employees receive a negative test, they can return to work after showing no symptoms for 24 hours. Tesla does not require that possibly infected employees receive two negative tests, such as Ford.

In case of positive cases, Tesla will take advantage of its security team to track contacts. The company explains in the playbook that it will also clean the area where that worker is stationed, but does not elaborate.

Like Ford and GM, Tesla says that "(h) hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can cause undue stress," so he recommends employees take breaks to "watch, read, or listen to news, including social media." The company encourages workers to eat well, avoid alcohol and drugs, connect with others, and make time to "relax."

Taken together, these plans illustrate how difficult it will be to get the auto industry in the United States back on track during a pandemic. Each company's plan is different, and while some are possibly better in certain ways, none are watertight, as we've seen with Ford already dealing with positive cases. These four are also not close to the only automakers in the United States. Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler (the parent company of Mercedes-Benz), BMW, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, and Mazda also operate factories here.

Auto manufacturers also have to contend with two other problems as they restart production. One is that many of them rely on providers who take care of their own localized outbreaks. If suppliers have to stay closed or stop production again, this could compel American automakers to stop manufacturing. In fact, it's already happening with GM.

The other is that demand for new vehicles had dropped dramatically during the pandemic. So even if everything Under the plans these automakers have put in place, there may not be anyone waiting to buy the cars their workers make.