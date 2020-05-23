Houseboat runs ashore on the Napa River, requests rescue from Coast Guard helicopters – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A houseboat ran aground on the Napa River on Friday morning, prompting the US Coast Guard. USA He will send a rescue helicopter to get the two people on board.

%MINIFYHTML4e11a450162efb9a1caaedc637f7b33313% %MINIFYHTML4e11a450162efb9a1caaedc637f7b33313%

Napa police contacted the San Francisco Coast Guard sector around 6 a.m. Friday to report the stranded houseboat with two passengers on board, the Coast Guard said.

A 29-foot response boat was dispatched from the Vallejo Coast Guard Station along with a helicopter from the San Francisco Coast Guard Air Station to the boat stranded in a swamp.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and a rescue swimmer got down to hoist both passengers individually. They were transferred to the Napa County Airport to meet with Napa police and emergency personnel.

"This rescue would not have happened if it had not been for the well coordinated teamwork of the San Francisco Coast Guard sector," Lt. j.g. said. Joel Norton, co-pilot of the rescue helicopter in a prepared statement. "The small Coast Guard boat that was also on scene and the local fire and ambulance services that took care of the survivors after we dropped them off at the Napa County airport."

%MINIFYHTML4e11a450162efb9a1caaedc637f7b33314% %MINIFYHTML4e11a450162efb9a1caaedc637f7b33314%

It was not known what caused the floating house to run aground or if anyone was injured.