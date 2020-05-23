Historic Columbia restaurant in Ybor City reopens once again – Up News Info Tampa

TAMPA (CW44 News at 10): 115 years after opening its doors for the first time, the family was forced to temporarily close them due to COVID-19. On Thursday, they reopened their historic restaurant once again.

Florida's oldest restaurantYE:

Founded in 1905 by Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernández, Sr., Columbia Restaurant is the oldest restaurant in Florida℠, and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world.

It started in the city of Ybor, in Tampa, (pronounced EE-bore) as a small 60-seat corner cafe known for its Cuban coffee and authentic Cuban sandwiches, frequented by local cigar workers.

As the Prohibition movement gained strength, Casimiro Sr. faced a bitter dilemma. You could lose your salon or find a new use for the Columbia. He did not have to look far. Manuel García, owner of La Fonda, the restaurant next door, agreed in 1919 to join him and keep the name "Columbia,quot;. Columbia's size doubled overnight. Also in 1919, his son, Casimiro Hernández Jr., joined the business. Following Casimiro Sr.'s death in 1929, Casimiro Jr. took over ownership and operation of the restaurant.

Casimiro Jr. aspired to take Columbia beyond its humble beginnings and envisioned an elegant dining room with music and dancing, something that was unknown in this part of the country at the time. During the height of the Depression in 1935, he took a risk building the first air-conditioned dining room in Tampa, complete with an elevated dance floor. Don Quixote called it the Room.

Casimiro Jr. and his wife, Carmen, had a son, Adela Hernández Gonzmart. Adela was a concert pianist who trained at the Juilliard School of Music. In 1946 Adela married César Gonzmart, a concert violinist. They traveled across the United States while Cesar performed at famous dinner clubs in the early 1950s. In 1953, Adela's father, Casimiro Jr., had health problems, so they returned to Tampa. They divided the commercial duties of operating the restaurant and raising their two children, Casey and Richard.

The family persevered in keeping the restaurant open in the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s when Ybor City was dying. Many of the townhomes that once housed tobacco growers had become slums. Urban renewal cut the heart of the Latin Quarter. More families moved. Business closed. César Gonzmart realized that they had to do something to get people back to Ybor City.

César had an artistic flair, and upon taking over the management of the restaurant, he built the Sala Siboney in 1956. Some of the best Latino talents of that time came to perform in this large showroom. Who would have thought that you could find world-class entertainment in a restaurant? Columbia survived those shortage years and came back stronger than ever. The tradition of entertainment continues today at the Columbia restaurant in Ybor City, where Spanish flamenco dancers perform every night except Sunday.