Hilary Duff addresses nasty allegations made against her online

Hilary Duff He is not here for nonsense.
On Friday night and Saturday morning, the Lizzie McGuire alum found herself on Twitter. However, it was for the strangest and most defamatory reasons.
Many on the social media platform accused Duff of engaging in sex trafficking after she shared an Instagram story of her children's photos. It is important to note that there has been no evidence of these claims against the actress.
So what prompted these allegations? The 32-year-old star recently shared a video on Stories, which has now been removed. In the clip, she showed a photo of her son:Luca Cruz (8) lying naked. However, she covered her body parts in her video.
"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I made a nude of him, which I did, so we covered him with a sticker," he said in his clip, which was captured by a Twitter user.
Since it became a trending topic, the Younger Star responded to the allegations and closed the online trolls on Twitter.
"Everyone is bored now I know … but this is really gross …" he started your tweet Saturday morning. "Whoever dreamed of this and dumped this trash into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."
As fans of the actress know, she is a proud mother of her son (whom she shares with her ex-husband). Mike Comrie) and a one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet (whom she shares with her husband Matthew Koma)
A few days after Mother's Day, Hilary shared a sweet photo and caption of Luca on her Instagram. "Ugh … the skin, the blue eyes, the location of the freckles, the best part of all is the location of your heart," he shared. "My sweet sweet Luca. I love you all the time."
Earlier this week, the Younger The actress celebrated her son's birthday with some delicious treats and an epic family time. "Bday Cake is falling," he shared on Instagram Stories.
Matthew also showed family fun on the 8-year-old boy's big day. "Preparing this guy's birthday cake," the stepfather wrote in his Instagram Stories.
Last month, she documented her eccentric makeup look that was done by none other than her baby.
"I am putting makeup on an 8-year-old boy," he told his followers. "It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done makeup like this before, but I like it, especially the upper left."
It is clear that Hilary and Luca have a special bond of mother and son. Also, you shouldn't be bothered when it comes to your children.
