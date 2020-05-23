Hilary Duff addresses nasty allegations made against her online

Hilary Duff He is not here for nonsense.

%MINIFYHTMLed26bb24a0d458f7fcb3516bf66b4d9311% %MINIFYHTMLed26bb24a0d458f7fcb3516bf66b4d9311%

On Friday night and Saturday morning, the Lizzie McGuire alum found herself on Twitter. However, it was for the strangest and most defamatory reasons.

Many on the social media platform accused Duff of engaging in sex trafficking after she shared an Instagram story of her children's photos. It is important to note that there has been no evidence of these claims against the actress.

So what prompted these allegations? The 32-year-old star recently shared a video on Stories, which has now been removed. In the clip, she showed a photo of her son:Luca Cruz (8) lying naked. However, she covered her body parts in her video.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I made a nude of him, which I did, so we covered him with a sticker," he said in his clip, which was captured by a Twitter user.