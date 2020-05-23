Hickenlooper says he won't appear before Colorado ethics body for video trial in June

%MINIFYHTML28a6844daa5b2658404972b029c69d1513% %MINIFYHTML28a6844daa5b2658404972b029c69d1513%

Former Colorado Governor and current Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, John Hickenlooper, says he will not appear for his own ethical judgment if he proceeds by video, as currently scheduled.

In a motion filed Friday afternoon, Hickenlooper's attorney, Marc Grueskin, said his camp is set to sue in the Denver District Court if the state Independent Ethics Commission does not delay the hearing and allows a new one in which Hickenlooper can consult in real time with his lawyer

Hickenlooper was indicted in 2018 by the Public Trust Institute, a dark money entity that was formed just before the indictment, and which is headed by former Republican House Speaker of Colorado Frank McNulty, of violating Amendment 41 of the Constitution. state, which prohibits State employees and officials accept gifts of more than $ 53 per year.

The state's Independent Ethics Commission spent more than a year researching and focused its investigation on a handful of flights the governor took during his last year in office.

The hearing in this case was supposed to take place in February, but was postponed until March and then postponed due to the coronavirus. The Commission decided on a virtual hearing on June 4, and that is the plan that Hickenlooper now opposes. I would prefer that the hearing be held in person or in writing.

If neither is allowed, says Grueskin's motion, "the only reasonable course is to postpone this procedure so that (Hickenlooper) and the Commission can obtain the decision of the Denver District Court on whether a compromised hearing satisfies fundamental rights. due process. "

The motion continues: "Based on the uncertainty of this Commission's ability to guarantee those rights and guarantees, (Hickenlooper) has determined that, given the change in the format of the hearing, it will not appear at the hearing as scheduled."

Suzanne Staiert, a lawyer for the Public Trust Institute who is also a Republican candidate for the state Senate, says her camp has no objection to Hickenlooper wanting an in-person hearing. In fact, they have previously lobbied for one. But, Staiert said she opposes the idea that an audience could go on without her subject present to testify.

"We believe that the Ethics Commission needs to go to the District Court and compel its attendance at the hearing, because it has said on numerous occasions that it is going to appear, and they have the power of subpoena," he said.