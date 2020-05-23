Here's why Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Malaika Arora to trade juice for wine

This fun conversation between best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora is sure to liven up your weekend. Bebo took it quite well on her social media, sharing some pretty beautiful photos of herself.

%MINIFYHTML826785eccc5db72330b5cda3535830ae11% %MINIFYHTML826785eccc5db72330b5cda3535830ae11%

Among the images she posted during the running of the bull, the diva looks radiant and kissed by the sun in some images, while in others she is seen in her signature kaftan style. Bebo's love for the Kaftans is evident through her posts, making her the latest trend during the lockdown. It's no wonder then that her best friend, Malaika Arora, was spotted wearing a kaftan, a far cry from her usual gym outfit or bathing suits, in her weekend post. She shared photos and videos flaunting her outfit and wrote: "Yes my baby, I have changed my #gym clothes for kaftans, blow dry your hair for messy hair and makeup without makeup in closing ….. @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales #stayhomestaysafe # summeressentials … "

Kareena immediately shared Malaika's photo as her story on social media asking her to trade her juice for wine. Now, that was an ironic comment to her best friend who is very health conscious.

Clearly, this gang of girls who always relax together, miss each other very much. But there are social media to the rescue and their jokes continue!