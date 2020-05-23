Heidi Klum recalls receiving an emergency break from & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; for the scare of COVID-19

Instagram

Speaking about the time he was told to leave the set immediately in March, the show's judge recalls experiencing a fever and sore throat before telling the production about his symptoms.

Up News Info –

Heidi klum was forced to take an emergency break from "America has talent"after getting sick with what he suspected was the COVID-19 virus.

The model and television personality became ill while filming the reality series in March and was immediately told to leave the set.

"I was experiencing a fever and a sore throat, so I told the production and immediately the doctor did my vital signs and said, 'Yes, you have a fever,' and then they fired me," he tells People. "It felt strange to leave, but that was the right thing to do. I told them how I was feeling. They looked at me, examined me, and said, 'Yes, go home.'"

The 46-year-old struggled to get tested for the coronavirus just before Hollywood closed.

"They asked me to take the test as soon as possible (as soon as possible), to be able to return to work, because we did not know that everything was developing the way it did," he explains, revealing when he finally received a test, it was a long wait before she could get the results.

"I tried and looked for the evidence. I didn't know there was no evidence anywhere," adds Klum. "I was just asking everyone, because they told us there is evidence for everyone … That was not really the case, so it took a long time … We were all learning things every day and it took a really long time until I could tell people it was negative. "